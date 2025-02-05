Iraola on Bournemouth hopes: There are teams much better than us

Iraola on his Bournemouth side: There are teams that are much better than us

Head coach Andoni Iraola acknowledged that several Premier League teams are far stronger than Bournemouth.

Despite the defeat to Liverpool, he emphasized the importance of staying competitive and making the most of their strong position.

Iraola remains focused on maintaining Bournemouth’s momentum as they push to stay in the top half of the table.

Iraola said: “We are not there.

“There are teams that are much better than us and are better positioned than us. We are in a good position for us and we will try to keep close to the positions that we are now.

“But I'm not focusing on the standings.

“I think we are performing well. We are being competitive in almost every game, I would say.

“Sometimes the opposition have more than us, but I think we are in a good line and if we can keep this level of performance I think we will finish in a good place.

“But obviously there are teams that are better than us.”