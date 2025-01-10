Tribal Football
Most Read
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter

Iraola trusts Brooks to score goals despite worrying injury crisis at Bournemouth

Ansser Sadiq
Iraola trusts Brooks to score goals despite worrying injury crisis at Bournemouth
Iraola trusts Brooks to score goals despite worrying injury crisis at BournemouthAction Plus
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola admits that everyone at the club trusts David Brooks to deliver. 

The winger came on to score the winner against Everton at the weekend, showcasing his quality off the bench. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the club deals with injuries, Iraola knows he will have to count on Brooks to play a bigger role. 

Iraola said: “Yeah, obviously we him trust a lot. 

“Everyone in the club trusts David. I think in the last month he has started two games. 

“He has come on from the bench in all the other games. 

“So, he's playing more minutes lately especially because we have the injuries of Tav (Marcus Tavernier), of Sini (Luis Sinisterra) in his position. 

“Like Dango (Ouattara) did the other day, one starts, the other one scores. Everyone is fighting for minutes and it's good for the team. 

“It's difficult for them because they all want to play more minutes. And for me, sometimes, especially in the wingers that we have five, six options that are very good, it's difficult for them, but as long as everyone is trying to take benefit of the minutes for the team is going to be good.” 

Mentions
Brooks DavidBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Iraola on Bournemouth's new striker tactic: We could have a little bit more of a threat
Zabarnyi "not totally surprised" by Bournemouth form as they focus on FA Cup
Everton boss Dyche: Relegation? I've told you the truth