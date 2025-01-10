Iraola trusts Brooks to score goals despite worrying injury crisis at Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola admits that everyone at the club trusts David Brooks to deliver.

The winger came on to score the winner against Everton at the weekend, showcasing his quality off the bench.

As the club deals with injuries, Iraola knows he will have to count on Brooks to play a bigger role.

Iraola said: “Yeah, obviously we him trust a lot.

“Everyone in the club trusts David. I think in the last month he has started two games.

“He has come on from the bench in all the other games.

“So, he's playing more minutes lately especially because we have the injuries of Tav (Marcus Tavernier), of Sini (Luis Sinisterra) in his position.

“Like Dango (Ouattara) did the other day, one starts, the other one scores. Everyone is fighting for minutes and it's good for the team.

“It's difficult for them because they all want to play more minutes. And for me, sometimes, especially in the wingers that we have five, six options that are very good, it's difficult for them, but as long as everyone is trying to take benefit of the minutes for the team is going to be good.”