Iraola says Munoz injury was "the worst part of the game" and he was in "a lot of pain"

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has given an update on Victor Munoz who picked up a knock against Club Brugge.

Liverpool produced an impressive away performance in Belgium on Wednesday night as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz both got on the scoresheet to help the Reds to a simple 3-0 victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite the win, Liverpool's night was dampened by Munoz leaving the pitch in the 41st minute following a knock to his knee.

The World Cup winner had to be helped off the pitch and was replaced by Rio Ngumoha in what is a worry for fans, especially ahead of this weekend's Merseyside derby.

Speaking after the game, Iraola said that Munoz was positive even after what was a very painful knock.

"(Munoz's injury) is the worst part of the game, definitely. He was with a lot of pain when he left the pitch.

“He was a lot more positive when the game had finished. It has been a knock on the knee, so now we have to assess him. Then if he presents well tomorrow and it's just this knock, but obviously it's very early to tell if there is something more than the knock.

"In the moment it was very, very painful. After the game, I talked to him and he was a little bit more optimistic."

His injury comes at a bad time for the Reds, who were already without Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch in Belgium. The returns of Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni help, but the pair add strength to the wrong end of the pitch.