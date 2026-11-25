Liverpool forward Alexander Isak said he's 'in a good place' after scoring a brace in their 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge on Wednesday (November 25).

The 27-year-old made his big money move to Liverpool from Newcastle last season, but only managed to score four goals due to various fitness issues.

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In 2026-27, however, Isak has finally found his scoring boots, bagging an impressive ten goals and providing one assists in his 16 games so far.

Two of those goals came in Liverpool’s comfortable win over Club Brugge, sending Andoni Iraola’s side up to fifth in the Champions League table.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Isak admitted he’s ‘in a good place’ and hailed his teammates for the win.

"Perfect away win, I would say. The performance until we got the second one was never obvious, which way it would go,” he said.

“They put on a good game. We spoke about having to get the second goal.

"They were playing man on man, so I was against the defender the whole game. Ali tried to kick the ball the whole time so I'm glad he didn't stop trying.

"It's always difficult to say exactly where you are and how good you are but I can say I'm in a good place and the team is in a good place, most importantly. Hopefully, it gets better from here.

"The attack in general is beginning the click. We have a lot of different combinations and whoever comes in, we have a dangerous attack. It feels good."

Liverpool will be hoping to bag their fourth consecutive win across all competitions when they face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season on Sunday (November 29).