Iraola says it is a "matter of time" before Evanilson starts scoring

Head coach Andoni Iraola has no worries about when Evanilson will start scoring for Bournemouth.

The forward came off the bench against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup second round this week.

He was a handful for the Hammers back line, but could not help his team avoid a 1-0 defeat.

Speaking after the game, Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think he has played very, very well.

“I think he has found himself in very good positions, (he) has fought very well with very difficult center backs.

“Obviously he has had two very, very clear chances and you think he hasn't scored, but for me (they have) been very good, his performances.

“I want him to find (himself) again in those positions because we know the level he has.

“If he continues playing like this, it's a matter of time that he starts scoring.”