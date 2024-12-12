Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move

Iraola says Bournemouth must remain humble despite league position this season

Ansser Sadiq
Iraola says Bournemouth must remain humble despite league position this season
Iraola says Bournemouth must remain humble despite league position this seasonAction Plus
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola wants to play down speculation about his team. 

The Cherries are enjoying an outstanding season in the top half of the Premier League. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Iraola talked down any conversations that his team may be in line for a European place. 

Asked about Europa League or Conference League qualification, Iraola said: “I think we shouldn't look at the standings right now. It's very early in the season. 

“I don't know even where we are. 

“I know that we have 24 points, and we value the 24 points. That is a good amount for the games we've played. But it's very early to start looking at the standings. 

“I think we have to now focus in recovering after a very difficult week, successful for us with the points but demanding physically. 

“(We must) recover and get ready because we have after this kind of normal week, a very busy period in Christmas and I hope we can continue adding points because the Premier League is so difficult that very small details, a change of form, it makes you from achieving a lot to not achieve anything and let's try to continue like this.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueIraola AndoniBournemouth
Related Articles
Arsenal starlet Dixon set to leave for Bournemouth to find more game time
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
Ipswich attacker Chaplin: Bournemouth defeat undeserved