Iraola says Bournemouth must remain humble despite league position this season

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola wants to play down speculation about his team.

The Cherries are enjoying an outstanding season in the top half of the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Iraola talked down any conversations that his team may be in line for a European place.

Asked about Europa League or Conference League qualification, Iraola said: “I think we shouldn't look at the standings right now. It's very early in the season.

“I don't know even where we are.

“I know that we have 24 points, and we value the 24 points. That is a good amount for the games we've played. But it's very early to start looking at the standings.

“I think we have to now focus in recovering after a very difficult week, successful for us with the points but demanding physically.

“(We must) recover and get ready because we have after this kind of normal week, a very busy period in Christmas and I hope we can continue adding points because the Premier League is so difficult that very small details, a change of form, it makes you from achieving a lot to not achieve anything and let's try to continue like this.”