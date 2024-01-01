Tribal Football
Iraola says Bournemouth are ready for Newcastle test this weekend
Bournemouth will be a tough test for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at the weekend.

That is the view of Cherries manager Andoni Iraola, who spoke about the Magpies and his opposite number.

Bournemouth are preparing for their first home league game of the season on Sunday.

Asked about the contest, Iraola said: “We have to prepare very well because the demands of the game playing against Newcastle will be very high.

“They’ve won today playing with 10 players.

“They are a team that defends very well, attacks very fast, has individual players who can make the difference, and we will have to be at our very best if we want to have some success against them.

“We will try to do it, because if we are at our level, I don’t think we are an easy team for them as well.”

