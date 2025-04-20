Iraola rues Bournemouth failing to defeat 10-man Palace

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admitted some frustration after their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Cherries failed to take advantage of Chris Richards' dismissal on the stroke of halftime for the hosts.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think it's a point where probably before the game, it's not a bad result, coming to a stadium that is difficult.

“It has the value because now the margins are very, very, very small. But I feel we haven't used this extra player in a proper way. I think the game hasn't changed a lot from the first half to the second half.

“We were already controlling the ball. They were defending very, very compact already with eleven, but it's true that they've lost probably the threat in the counter.

"At the end, this doesn't change a lot of their game plan, but they lose the threat in the counter and it was everything, very compact.

“The spaces in between were very small and we haven't had the clarity, the technical ability to make the difference there.”

"We failed to damage them"

Bournemouth had 70 per cent of possession in the game, with 15 shots on goal.

“They were defending well, for sure, because they were very, very compact,” Iraola continued.

“The spaces in between were very small. Also the pitch was very, very, very slow, the technical controls, you could see that we've made a lot of mistakes turning and obviously they continued with three centre backs.

“They are very good aerially, also with the crosses, we haven't damaged them and it was a matter of making the difference, having one moment of brilliance, but we haven't had it.”