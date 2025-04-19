‘Either two red cards or no red card’ – Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner rages at decision

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was left frustrated with the officials in their 0-0 Premier League draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Palace were reduced to ten men just ahead of half time after Chris Richards, 25, was given a second yellow card for pulling Justin Kluivert to the ground.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott went unpunished for a similar offence just ten minutes earlier, fouling Ismaila Sarr.

Speaking to the press after the game, Glasner vented his frustrations regarding the decision to punish his player but not Scott.

“We need consistency,” said Glasner.

“It’s either two red cards or no red card. The fourth official told me it was not enough for Scott to be sent off.

“I think that means it’s not enough for Chris Richards to pick up a second yellow. But the referee decided it.

“It makes no sense to talk about it, but we were just talking at half-time about what we have to do in the second half. I was a player for many years, but it’s really difficult to deal with this situation.

“That’s why I’m really pleased with what the players showed today.”