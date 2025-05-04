Iraola proud of historic Bournemouth win at Arsenal

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was delighted making history with victory at Arsenal on Saturday.

The Cherries won 2-1 thanks to goals from Dean Huijsen and Evanilson - so marking the first points ever collected by Bournemouth at Emirates stadium.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Obviously these wins in these stadiums against these opponents is always an extra, apart from the three points.

“But it's true that in this moment of the season it’s even more. They are more welcome. We've used this before the game with the players.

“We didn't get any points, we’ve never got any point here, basically, not even one, so it was definitely a good moment to have the first win.”

"Quite pleased with our performance"

Iraola admits he was particularly proud of the way Bournemouth went about their business on the day.

He continued: “Yes, I was quite pleased with the performance in the first half.

“I think we had a very good first 15 minutes, very good last 15 minutes of the first half.

“Arsenal had their one spell in the middle that they used to make the difference. But I was quite happy with the performance.

“We were having the ball a good amount of time and we were having not a lot but some clear chances both from Evanilson and in the second half I think we've pushed a little bit more.

“We've also used very well set plays this time, sometimes we lose points because of this, this time, the throw in, the corner, I think are key things that in these high level games they have to go your way and I’m also happy for this.”