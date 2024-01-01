Iraola on stunning Bournemouth win at Everton: We didn't deserve it

Tribal Football
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admitted mixed emotions after victory at Everton.

The Cherries won 3-2, with goals from Antoine Semenyo, Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra in the final nine minutes.

Iraola later conceded: "It was the worst game we played this season. We had been playing very well before but Everton deserved to win today. But the players kept pushing.

"In a game we didn't probably deserve to win we kept fighting and they had this willingness to win the game.

"I value it a lot because I think the players kept believing in a very difficult moment.

"I always have hope because this team has spirit. We have done it before and had some good comebacks. The spark of the first goal made us believe we could do it again.

"We have to accept that for most part of the game Everton deserved to win. This was a key game, same for Everton, we had come from good performances but had just got two points. We have some tough games coming and this was an important result for us."

