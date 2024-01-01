Iraola insists Bournemouth build-up should deliver goals

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has commented on the metrics of expected goals and the distances that his players cover.

This season, AFC Bournemouth has accumulated an expected goals (xG) tally of 8.94, ranking them just below their recent opponents, Aston Villa and Manchester City, in the xG standings.“I think it's good numbers to have,” he said, per Daily Echo.

“Numbers don't give you points, but I think we are having our chances.

“We are creating things.

“I feel like the wingers, the forwards, the number ten are having chances, are being a threat for the opposition.

“I hope they can continue like this because I think the most important thing is to have the chances to get there, to play a lot in the last third and then I trust my players to finish it also and to score the goals.”