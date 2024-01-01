Casa Pia signing Kluivert admits Prem hopes and chance to play with brother Justin

New Casa Pia signing Ruben Kluivert says his ultimate goal is to reach the Premier League.

Ruben, like Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert, is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert and made the move to Portugal over the summer from Dordrecht.

The fullback told Voetbalzone: “I would like to play with or against Justin, in the Premier League. That is a dream for me. We go back to the time of the playground, but if I play against him I will kick him. A little swipe is okay.”

When asked if he can handle his older brother, Kluivert responds confidently: “One hundred percent. Put that in bold in the article. He now plays more centrally on the pitch, so that is more in my territory. He is getting closer to me and that is actually the wrong choice for him.”

Still, Kluivert is especially proud of his older brother, who is now back in the picture with the Oranje.

"Justin is doing great, has worked hard for it and hopefully he will stay with it now."

Asked where will he be in five years, Ruben adds: "For me, the ultimate would be to play for the Dutch national team together with my brother. That is still what I am going for. If that works out, you can come back and we will do this interview again!"