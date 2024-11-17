Iraola confident Bournemouth ambitions remain realistic

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says there's no danger of the board getting ahead of themselves.

While they've had an impressive season so far, Iraola says the ambitions of the club remain realistic.

He told Bilbao Cope: “To continue that evolution, not get into trouble, put distance between ourselves and the teams below, who are already eight points behind, and in February or March see if there is a good buffer to finish as high as we can.

"Last year we were one point away from the top 10, that group that is a little above the challenge.

"Here they are very aware that there are, as in La Liga, five teams one step above, in the Premier League we have nine or ten that finish every year among the top eight and it is difficult for any of them to get into that fight, Nottingham and Fulham are in that, but it does not usually happen.”