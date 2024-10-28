Iraola blames himself for Araujo mistake after dropping points to Villa

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola shouldered the blame for a substitution he made against Aston Villa.

Post-game, the Spaniard admitted that he was to blame for needing to substitute Julian Araujo in the first period against the Midlands club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola stated that he had never made a change in the first half before in his career when he took off Araujo for Adam Smith.

“That is the first time I do in my career, one sub in the first half,” Iraola said to reporters.

“But I have to assume the responsibility because I put Julian probably in the most difficult game for a right back that you can find in the Premier League.

“The way Villa plays on their left side that they use the space there very well with different players.

“With the yellow card (for Araujo), I felt like I had to do it, but I blame more myself than Julian.”