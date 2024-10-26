Bournemouth boss Iraola explains going with Travers for Villa draw

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola went with Mark Travers for their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Iraola went with Travers due to Kepa Arrizabalaga's injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think we've had a very difficult week, very difficult week in the injury department, let's say.

“I think the only really bad one is obviously the Alex Scott one.

“Phil Billing was ill so I suppose we recover him, but Kepa and Sini (Luis Sinisterra), they are small, small injuries.

“Kepa had in his left adductor some issues.

“He couldn't hit the ball properly and it didn't make any sense to take any risk having also the two keepers we have.”