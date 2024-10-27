Villa boss Emery lays out 2-year expectations

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says they cannot rest on their laurels after yesterday's draw with Bournemouth.

Emery is insisting the club must keep pushing to break new ground.

Asked about his two-year plan, the Spaniard said: “We are being demanding in our increases, in our way to try to get better, trying to be competitive in the top level. Today, we had the opportunity to get three points, to be third, to be in the top four, but we got only one. Of course, there are other teams strong - Liverpool, City and Arsenal. There are other teams like Brighton, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United and even Fulham.

“We have to be demanding, we have to try to understand how we want to get the level we are playing, keeping it. This is very demanding our way, very demanding for myself in how I take my decisions in everything, and how the players respond tactically and emotionally with our mentality.

“Today, I am disappointed a little bit because there’s still work to do. One is emotionally, we have to try to control ourselves in the moments that are a bit more difficult - when we are at 1-0, when the opponent is pushing - you have to try to get the balance and be strong in our mind to keep the same focus, the same demands, the game plan and the strategy, the set pieces.

“But I am really happy with the team and the players, I know sometimes we can have some moments like that. We had very good moments and a very good match but the result was not deserved. And why? Because we have to get better even playing well, sometimes it’s not enough.”