Ipswich winger Hutchinson makes England vs Jamaica decision

Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson has committed his international future to England.

Hutchinson is a target for Steve McClaren's Jamaica.

But he sees his future with England, despite having two caps with Reggae Boyz in non-competitive fixtures.

Hutchinson played two friendlies with Jamaica against Catalonia in May 2022 and Trinidad and Tobago last year.

But the Athletic says he now wants to play for England after being called up for the U21s for the first time in August.