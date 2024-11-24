Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ipswich winger Hutchinson delighted with goal in Man Utd draw
Ipswich winger Hutchinson delighted with goal in Man Utd draw
Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson was pleased to score in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Hutchinson's goal canceled out Marcus Rashford's early opener for the visitors.

He later said,  "I thought we showed good character and had a lot of chances. Their keeper made a lot of saves so I thought we could come away with a 2-1 or 3-1 win, but it is a good point in the end. It is frustrating to concede so early, a silly goal to give away.

"But we showed great resilience."

On his goal, he added: "Very happy. It is my dream come true. I have been working hard for that moment."

