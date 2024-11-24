Ipswich winger Hutchinson delighted with goal in Man Utd draw

Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson was pleased to score in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Hutchinson's goal canceled out Marcus Rashford's early opener for the visitors.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "I thought we showed good character and had a lot of chances. Their keeper made a lot of saves so I thought we could come away with a 2-1 or 3-1 win, but it is a good point in the end. It is frustrating to concede so early, a silly goal to give away.

"But we showed great resilience."

On his goal, he added: "Very happy. It is my dream come true. I have been working hard for that moment."