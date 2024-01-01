Ipswich winger Burns: Liverpool will be relentless

Ipswich winger Wes Burns expects a "relentless" Liverpool in today's season kickoff.

Ipswich host Liverpool in today's early game.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The pinnacle of where you want to get to in your career is the Premier League," Burns told the club's website.

“We have to enjoy the occasion. It’s taken a lot of us a long part of our careers to get to this point so there is no point in going into our shells, we might as well attack it head on.

“There is no better feeling than looking around the dressing room and knowing that your teammates are going to be right there with you when you’re in the heat of the battle."

He added: “Over the last couple of years so many people have doubted us and we’ve come back against that and come through the other side.

“We know it’s going to be a relentless season but we will attack each game with 100% effort and will see where it takes us.”