McKenna: Ipswich will throw everything at Liverpool

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says they'll throw everything at Liverpool today.

The Tractors Boys kickoff their Premier League campaign by hosting the Reds.

Advertisement Advertisement

McKenna said: “Liverpool are one of the best sides in the league and in Europe. We know it's going to be a tough game but we also know it’s Portman Road and we’ll have almost 30,000 fans right behind us.

“We’ll have our incredible support with our players for every second of the game and I know the players are going to leave it all out on the pitch.

“We can be a formidable team at Portman Road and we are ready for the challenge. We know it’s a big one but we are going to try and make it a really difficult game for them, and try to impose ourselves on it, which should make for a really good match.

“We want to try and match the occasion with the best performance we can possibly give and try and make it a really good day.”

He continued: “We have tried to have a normal week because we believe in what we do and believe in how we train. We have tried to be pretty consistent.

“Of course you need to scale up on certain things as the games take more preparation than when you play at different levels.

“We have still tried to make the majority of the week about us and developing ourselves individually and as a group while also preparing for the next challenge.”