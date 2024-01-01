Ipswich want Chelsea striker as McKenna confirms discussions are still underway

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that talks with Chelsea have begun over their unwanted striker Armando Broja.

The 22-year-old was set for a loan deal which would become a £30 million permanent transfer next summer if the club managed to stay up this season.

However, the striker failed his medical due to an achilles issue which has stalled the deal as Ipswich do not want to sign a forward with an injury risk.

Chelsea are now reportedly giving him a scan to assess for themselves the extent of the problem as the deal remains up in the air despite McKenna confirming that discussions are still being held.

“With Armando, it’s a player we’ve spoken to, I think that’s pretty well known, there are discussions going on with Chelsea at the moment. I’ve not been privy to them over the last 24 hours,” he said at this morning's press conference.

“There are discussions ongoing and we’ll see if it’s the right thing for the clubs and the player before Friday.

“Other than that, it’s not right to speak on any other rumours until anything is confirmed.”

The clubs have until Friday to make their decisions as they await the result of the scan that could make or break the deal.