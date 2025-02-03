Ipswich set to sign Chelsea youngster Boniface after agreement reached

Ipswich Town are set to finalize the signing of Chelsea youngster Somto Boniface for their U21 squad under John McGreal.

An agreement was reached last week, and the move will be completed before the transfer window closes, per TWTD.

Advertisement Advertisement

Boniface, 18, has been with Chelsea since the age of nine and was named Academy Scholar of the Year in 2022/23.

Despite his promising development, he has yet to make a senior appearance for the West London club.

The young defender has represented England at various youth levels but remains eligible to play for Nigeria.

Town see Boniface as a long-term prospect, with no immediate plans for him to join the first-team squad.