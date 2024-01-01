Ipswich see Burnley star as Broja alternative

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks with Burnley regarding the loan signing of South African international striker Lyle Foster after Armando Broja looks shaky.

Broja’s move to Ipswich looked set for completion until his medical hit a speed bump due to an achilles issue, which will keep the Chelsea striker sidelined for around seven weeks.

This is not ideal for Ipswich who await the outcome of a scan but also search the market for an alternative as the transfer window draws to a close.

Foster seems to be that alternative who has spent time on loan at sides such as Cercle Brugge and Vitória de Guimarães in recent years after joining Burnley for £11m in 2023.

The young striker stands at 6ft 1in tall and has scored six goals in 33 starts and 11 sub appearances for the club.

Foster has started all three opening games for Burnley this season, two wins and a draw, without scoring under new manager Scott Parker.

If a deal was accepted there would be an obligation to buy for £25m next summer, assuming Town stay up and avoid relegation.