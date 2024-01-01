Ipswich boss McKenna delivers Tuanzebe update

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe will miss more game time due to injury.

The defender missed their 4-1 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that Tuanzebe has undergone surgery on a hand injury.

“I think he naturally would be with how he’s started the season, he’s played every game and he’s started the season well,” he said post-game.

“He’s going to be out a little while, so we’re going to have to adjust and regroup as a team.

“He’s done a hand injury, a very unfortunate accident. He’s had a surgery and he’ll be out for a while.

“To be honest, we don’t know (precisely how long), it’s not going to be a couple of weeks, it’s probably going to be longer but we’re still in discussion with the specialist about what’s the quickest return.”

