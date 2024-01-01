Elliott delighted joining Ipswich

Teenage defender Leon Elliott is pleased to be signing for Ipswich Town this summer.

Elliott has put pen to paper on a contract with the Tractor Boys for the next few years.

He is set to play with the club’s academy and reserve sides after leaving Crystal Palace.

This week, he said: “After a hard working six months, delighted to have officially signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town.”

Elliott is a versatile defender who can play across the backline.

He is not expected to go straight into manager Kieran McKenna’s first team, as he is seen as one for the future.