Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Elliott delighted joining Ipswich

Elliott delighted joining Ipswich
Elliott delighted joining Ipswich
Elliott delighted joining IpswichTribalfootball
Teenage defender Leon Elliott is pleased to be signing for Ipswich Town this summer.

Elliott has put pen to paper on a contract with the Tractor Boys for the next few years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is set to play with the club’s academy and reserve sides after leaving Crystal Palace.

This week, he said: “After a hard working six months, delighted to have officially signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town.”

Elliott is a versatile defender who can play across the backline.

He is not expected to go straight into manager Kieran McKenna’s first team, as he is seen as one for the future.

Mentions
Premier LeagueElliott LeonIpswichCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Crystal Palace defender Leon Elliott
Palace open new contract talks with Olise
Chelsea jump ahead of Man Utd in Olise transfer shootout