Greaves confident of Ipswich form facing Aston Villa

Ipswich Town defender Jacob Greaves is confident of their form facing Aston Villa today.

Ipswich are yet to win upon their Premier League return.

But Greaves insists: “We’re really well equipped, the gaffer’s signings have been fantastic.

“We’ve signed a lot of good people as well and a lot of good players. The quality that this group’s got is fantastic and I think it’s a matter of time before we do pick up our first win.

“We’re three unbeaten and in those games we’ve shown our quality, hopefully if we keep doing that we’ll be a tough Premier League outfit to face.

“It’s still early days but we’ve played against Liverpool and Man City in the first five games. The individual quality is a lot higher, the athleticism of the players, how hard they can run and the technical ability of players is a different ball game.

“If you switch off for little moments in time, passes can hurt you and they’ve got individual brilliance to work chances.

“You look at the Liverpool game and the passes were so perfect into perfect areas. That’s been hard to deal with, but you obviously know you’re going to face that coming into the Premier League and it’s what is going to make you a better player.

“I didn’t realise that (Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson) nearly slipped on the ball and my header nearly went under him, so a lot of my mates said that I nearly scored and stuff like that but it was an incredible feeling.

“It didn’t feel real at first, walking out seeing these boys that you watch on Super Sunday and Match of the Day, it was kind of like a bit of a whirlwind. But once the game kicks off and you win your first header, I felt like I grew into the game and had a fairly decent one.

“It was disappointing that we lost 2-0, but that first half was probably one of the best halves of football I’ve been involved with going toe-to-toe with Liverpool and probably creating the better opportunities.

“I definitely need to (bring goals to the team), I love to contribute. I’ve scored a couple over the last two seasons so if I can help in that way then I’ll do my absolute best to try and help the team.”