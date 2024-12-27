Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

Ipswich midfielder Kalvin Phillips felt Arsenal proved their title credentials in their win on Friday.

The Gunners defeated Ipswich 1-0 via Kai Havertz's goal on the night.

Phillips said afterwards: "Arsenal are very good team and they had a lot of the ball, created a few chances. We created a few in the second half but we just need that extra bit of special play at the end.

"It's always difficult coming to Arsenal and we didn't have much to lose a 1-0 so we came out and tried to force them into mistakes in the second half."

On a first start since October, he continued: "I did alright. I was blowing towards the end. It was nice to be back playing. We've got a good group, coach and staff. They keep us fit even when we aren't playing."

On Arsenal. Phillips added: "They are a really good team, really strong. I think Liverpool are the standout team so far but I think Arsenal are the ones who will push them in the end."

On targets for 2025, he said: "Just to play as many games as possible. I'm at my best when I'm playing week in week out. When you join a team like Man City, it's tough to not be involved but you have to stay strong. I've got a coach who believes in me here and trusts me to go and perform."