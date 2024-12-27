Arsenal boss Arteta happy with win against Ipswich: But we can improve

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left pleased with victory over Ipswich on Friday.

Kai Havertz struck as the Gunners won 1-0 on Friday.

Arteta later said: "Frustration when you win? No. Things to improve? Yes.

"They started very significantly and we have to get used to that. Credit to them as they're very well organised, but we restricted them to nothing - we had two or three openings.

"Considering all the circumstances we had this season, the amount of times we had to play with 10 men, all the injuries that we had, it's good to be in the position that we are but it's not where we want to be. We want to be first."

Arteta also stated on the performance of Myles Lewis-Skelly: "He is a special character.

"He is well ahead of his age and then he has qualities where he adapts to the way that we are playing.

"Credit to him."