Ipswich midfielder Cajuste "very happy" in Premier League

Ipswich midfielder Jens Cajuste feels he's adjusting to the demands of the Premier League.

The Sweden international is on-loan at Ipswich from Napoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

“All football players, we strive to reach the highest level possible but that’s looking forward and right here right now I’m very happy with where I am,” he said.

“The Premier League has fantastic teams and opponents, there will definitely be some great games including the game coming up on Sunday.”

Ipswich go to Spurs tomorrow.

Cajuste also said: “These are the kind of games you want to play where you play some of the best teams and best players on the pitch as well. It’s the competitive side of football where you really want to match up against these kinds of oppositions.”