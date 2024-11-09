Ipswich boss McKenna happy for Slicker after Scotland call

Tribal Football
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is happy seeing Cieran Slicker earn a first senior Scotland call.

McKenna says their young goalkeeper deserves his selection.

“He's very pleased and very proud and rightly so,” McKenna said. “And his family is pleased.

“He was straight in contact with his grandparents to tell them the good news. He's delighted and very proud of his Scottish heritage.

“And, of course, he's been an important player for their 21s as well. It's a good step for him. He's developing well.

“He's fully back training now (after a hand injury) and has played for the   21s as well. We think he's a very good goalkeeper and being with the international squad is only going to help him.”

