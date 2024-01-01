Ipswich keeper Muric plays down Brighton heroics

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Aro Muric played down his superb performance for their 0-0 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

Muric pulled off a series of saves for the stalemate.

“It was a really tough away game against a good team but we are really pleased to get a point,” he told the club's website.

“They are a good team and they had some chances but I was really pleased to do my job and help the team.

“The crowd were amazing and we heard them supporting us for the whole game, which is huge for us. This was my third game for the club and it was great to hear them.

“I’m really enjoying playing for this club and everyone has been brilliant. I am sure our first win of the season is very close.”