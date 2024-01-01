Hirst says Ipswich deserved Brighton point

Ipswich striker George Hirst says there's positives to draw after their 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Hirst insists their spirit was key to earning the point.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think we did well on the whole and we’re definitely still learning as a group,” he said. “We’ve had a few internationals going away last week, which is great for them to be away with their national teams but for us it was tough.

“Coming back and you’ve got a pretty new group of lads who showed out there that they’re all fighting for each other. With the gaffer that is the bare minimum that you can come to expect from us.

“No matter whether we’re playing good or bad, we’re always going to fight for each other and that’s what ultimately got us a point today.

“We’ve got 11 lads on the pitch at any one time and every single one of them is willing to put their body on the line for the team to try and get the result that we want.

“Unfortunately today we didn’t manage to get the three points, but come the end of the season you could look back and say it was a pretty good point.

“Whoever’s on the pitch, whether it’s the lads who are starting or coming off the bench, everyone knows how important the squad is. Everybody is on the same page with knowing when you’re on the pitch you’ve got a job to do, everyone’s fully on board with that.”