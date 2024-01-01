Tribal Football
Ipswich keeper Muric axed from Kosovo squad

Ipswich Town shot stopper Aro Muric was dismissed from Kosovo duty this week.

The summer signing played in a 3-0 defeat for his nation against Romania on Friday.

However, he and team-mates Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija were sent home for staying late at a bar.

Per reports in his country, Muric said: “The decision for us was not fair at all and the rumors that are circulating are not true at all.”

Kosovo confirmed  in a statement: “Arjanet Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija, have left the national team gathering due to breaking the regulations of the national team established by the manager and the federation.”

