Ipswich end interest in Chelsea striker Broja

Chelsea striker Armando Broja will not be joining Ipswich Town this summer.

The newly promoted Premier League club had been hoping to bring in the forward on an initial loan.

However, the terms of the deal do not appear to have been favourable for Ipswich, who have turned down the proposal.

The Athletic states that Broja could now join another club before the transfer deadline.

He is completely out of favour at Chelsea and will not be in boss Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The youngster is hoping that he can find a club where he can play regularly to reignite his career.

