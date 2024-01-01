Ipswich chief Ashton says today's kickoff a proud club moment

Ipswich Town chief exec Mark Ashton says it'll be proud moment when they kickoff today's clash with Liverpool.

Ipswich are back in the Premier League after consecutive promotions from League One to the Championship.

Ashton wrote for the club's website: "To the Ipswich Town family,

"On the eve of our first top-flight season in 22 years, I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to all supporters.

"Since I joined the Club in 2021, together we have delivered incredible success both on and off the pitch.

"Back-to-back promotions, players receiving individual honours at a national level and a Manager named the best in the country by his peers last season. Off the pitch, we have seen record shirt sales and commercial deals with Portman Road full for each and every game, while more than 9,000 participants now engage with the vital work of the Ipswich Town Foundation on a weekly basis.

"Substantial infrastructure improvements have been made at both the stadium and Playford Road, ensuring we have a home to be proud of, while we have received worldwide coverage which saw our games broadcast around the world more than 20 times last season.

"All of which could not have been achieved without the Club, the town and the county all coming together as one – together, we have seen the rebirth of this amazing, historic football club.

"Fans from all generations have and continue to be simply incredible. Loyal supporters, who have been with the club through the decades, joined by a new generation of young fans who have never before witnessed a successful Ipswich Town Football Club. You have all played your part in bringing the Club back to life."