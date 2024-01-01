Ipswich chasing Napoli playmaker in loan move

Ipswich Town are said to be closing in on the signing of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

The newly promoted Premier League club have secured the Swedish international in a loan deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old had been close to signing for fellow English club Brentford this summer.

However, the deal broke down after he apparently failed a medical, but that has not deterred Ipswich.

Per Italian outlets, he is now very close to joining Town on loan with no purchase clause.

Cajuste, who has 23 Swedish caps, signed for Napoli on a five-year deal a year ago.