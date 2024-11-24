Ipswich captain Morsy: We're disappointed with Man Utd draw

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ipswich captain Sam Morsy admits they were disappointed after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Morsy says Ipswich ended the game feeling they should've won.

He stated, "We showed a mix of things and we are disappointed not to get the win. Their keeper has made some great saves.

"(Goalscorer) Omari Hutchinson has got that quality, loads of those go in in training. He will score loads this season.

"We have good momentum and are getting better and better. The big thing is we keep improving and that is the culture of the football club."

