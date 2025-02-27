Ipswich captain Morsy: We failed to handle Man Utd set-pieces

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy blamed set-piece struggles for their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

All three United goals came from dead-ball situations, with Morsy deflecting Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick before Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire struck.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was an uncharacteristic weakness for Town, who had only conceded three set-piece goals all season before the match.

“They’re all different ones really,” he said post-game.

“The first one, two people moved out of the way and it hit me late, I’ll always look to see where I can do better.

“The second one there were a few ricochets and we didn’t quite clear it. Then the third one I haven’t seen it back but it looks like a free header.

“We’ve got to improve as a team, we haven’t conceded too many this season but to concede three away from home is a big ask. We score two goals and in the second half we can’t quite have that creative spark to create something in the game.

“They’re obviously good deliveries but there’s things we can do better. They are good balls in but we have to be better and stronger.

“At half-time the game is in a good place. With the set piece we should do better, it’s three set pieces tonight. I don’t think they looked like scoring, they didn’t have that many chances in open play.

“Set pieces are such a big part of the game and today we didn’t stand up and I’m disappointed for ourselves and the fans tonight.”