De Ligt thrilled with goal in Man Utd win against Ipswich

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt was thrilled to get on the scoresheet in the 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

His well-timed finish put United ahead at 2-1, marking his second goal for the club with 26 minutes played.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scoring his first goal at Old Trafford made the moment even more special as 10-man United battled to secure the win.

"I think it was a hard-fought win," De Ligt stated post-game.

"I think as you said in the second half with ten men, (we were) fighting and even scoring is a really good achievement from us in that second half.

"Even the first half we didn't even play that bad, we just conceded two silly goals. Obviously this always can happen in football.

"But in general we made some improvements compared to the last game."