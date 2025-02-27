Amorim delighted with Man Utd players for victory over Ipswich

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was delighted with his team’s resilience in their hard-fought 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

Despite playing with 10 men after Patrick Dorgu’s first-half red card, the Reds showed determination to secure victory.

Harry Maguire’s decisive header sealed three crucial points, boosting morale ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Fulham.

On what was encouraging from the game, he stated: "It's really good for a coach to see that. It's one thing passing that moment to have a performance like this, when the performance is like this, it's not perfect, but we suffer a goal with one mistake.

“In this context, I felt that the team were more calm than in certain games. That's a good thing. We turned things around, scored twice and were clearly in control. Then we had the sending off and had to fight for the three points. Today was a good performance in all aspects for my team and also our fans. They were amazing."

On having control, he added: "I enjoyed the performance and the way we managed all the things against us. I felt the team were strangely more in control in possession than in other games with 11 players. Football is like that sometimes. You get surprises. We defended in the second half and tried to make some transitions to win the game."