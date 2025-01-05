Ipswich captain Morsy rejects Muric boo-boys

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has defended underfire goalkeeper Aro Muric.

Muric has lost his place to Christian Walton, who was outstanding for last week's win against Chelsea.

“A clean sheet and a man of the match performance, it couldn’t have gone any better and it’s great for him,” Morsy said. “We’ve had that over the last couple of seasons with the goalkeeping situation and goalkeepers getting injured and others stepping in.

“I don’t think people understand the saves Aro has made, I think he’s become a little bit of a scapegoat amongst the fanbase. That’s not really what we’re looking for because he’s made some massive saves and kept us in games.

“It feels like a small section at most clubs if results don’t go well they want to put it on one player and blame him. When he gets his chance again he’ll come back really strong.

“Now Walts is going to continue his second game, he’s been really supportive of Aro and they’ve got a good relationship. He’s been training well and that’s the mantra of the club, you never know when it’s going to be your opportunity and he took it with both hands.

“It was a great moment for him, his second game and he’ll be feeling really confident.”