Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey is a step away from signing with Ipswich Town.

Godfrey is undergoing an Ipswich medical today.

The defender, who joined La Dea in the summer from Everton, is set to join Ipswich on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Godfrey is expected to complete his move in the next 24 hours, says Sky Sports.

Ipswich are in Premier League action today against Fulham.