Ipswich boss McKenne: Muric destined for big things

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna believes that Arijanet Muric can go to the very top.

The shot stopper, who had some issues on international duty, was huge in a 0-0 draw against Brighton at the weekend.

While Ipswich are still seeking their first Premier League win of the season, McKenna believes Muric can help them stay up.

“This was a big step forward and showed everyone why we brought him to the football club,” said McKenna post-game.

“He’s still in the process of getting up to his absolute best and there’s a lot to come.

“Aro’s ceiling is really high for a goalkeeper with the attributes he has.”