Ipswich boss McKenna: What do I think of Frank comparisons...?

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken about comparisons between himself and Thomas Frank.

McKenna was asked if his career trajectory may be similar to the Danish manager, who is in charge at Brentford.

As McKenna prepares to take on Frank and the Bees, he paid tribute to the highly rated coach.

“I’ll take it as a compliment because I think he’s a very good manager and a very nice man when I’ve met him before,” he told reporters.

“I think he’s got much better hair than me, so I’ll have to look across and envy on that side of it.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of how he works very well, but I think he’s done a fantastic job with Brentford and over the last few years he’s shown his qualities as a manager and from everything I know and one of my good friends is his assistant (Claus Nørgaard), a very good man, which I think takes you a long way in life.

“He’s done a fantastic job. I didn’t know him before (he was at Brentford), but it’s clear from the job that he did in the Championship and the way that he’s established them in the Premier League is very, very difficult to do, so he’s clearly a top manager.

“They’ve evolved again over the course of this season and he’s done a terrific job. I’ve seen him say before, so I don’t think it’s any secret, there’s some really good things at Brentford from a cultural point of view, they have some big advantages in the market from a data point of view that has been a big part of their success as well.

“But at the same time, even in an organization like that, you need a very, very good coach to be as competitive as they have been and he’s clearly that and I know he’s got a very good staff as well. They’ve done a good job but we’ve got to find a way to beat them this weekend.”