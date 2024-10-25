Davis says new contract at Ipswich allows him to focus on the season ahead

Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis is so pleased to have committed his future to the club.

The left-back spoke after having signed a new long-term contract at Portman Road.

A chance creating machine, Davis has managed 33 assists since he arrived at the club from Leeds United in July 2022.

“No, not really, obviously we were in League One when I joined,” he told reporters.

“When I did come they had high hopes to get back up the leagues but obviously not this soon.

“We did it in two years which was incredible, I don’t think any other team has done that in years so to do that with the team that we had was special.

“Another four years here is incredible, that’s why I committed to staying here for four more years. I just love everything about the club, everything about Ipswich and all the supporters here as well made me stay.

“From the end of last season is when the talks started, really. It’s just about getting it right, you can’t rush into anything that’s not right and everything has to be perfect for me.

“I wanted to stay, I was never going to change my mind and I was always going to focus on my football. Now it’s all done and dusted I can focus on it even more, get my head down and show everything I can do.”