Ipswich fullback Davis welcomes England talk

Ipswich Town fullback Leif Davis has welcomed England talk.

However, the defender - who signed a new deal in midweek - says his full focus is on the Tractor Boys.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It would be incredible,” he said. “It would be a dream to play for England and to play for my country. But I’m just focusing on what I’ve got to do on a Saturday, every weekend that I play for Ipswich is my main focus.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to keep improving then if that comes it comes and if it doesn’t it doesn’t. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and improving every week.

“I’ve never had any contact with any England age groups, but I don’t think that matters at all. If you’re a good enough player then you’re a good enough player to play for the country.

“You’ve just got to show why you’re good enough to play for them, work hard and then when you do get that opportunity you’ve got to grab it with both hands and try and keep that opportunity that you’ve taken to try and get in the next camp as well.”