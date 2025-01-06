Ipswich boss McKenna welcomes Godfrey addition

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna is pleased to have a signing over the line.

The Tractor Boys have moved quickly to bring in a center half for their manager.

Speaking after a 2-2 draw with Fulham, McKenna stated that he’s happy to have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Atalanta on loan.

“We’re positive about it and we’re happy to have him,” McKenna said.

“It’s an area of the team that we wanted to strengthen.

“Axel Tuanzebe’s been a really important player for us at the start of the season but has missed quite a lot of time.

“He hopefully isn’t months away but has missed quite a lot of time and we’ve missed that profile a little bit in terms of a centre-back who can play right-back and is strong one-v-one and has good physicality.

“Ben comes in and gives us another one of that profile in the squad. Has Premier League experience, is hungry to come here, is a strong character and I’m really happy to have him for the second half of the season.”