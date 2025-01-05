DONE DEAL: Ipswich land Atalanta defender Godfrey

Ipswich Town have signed Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey.

Godfrey moves to Portman Road on-loan to June.

“It’s been an exciting couple of days and I’m just delighted to have signed and can’t wait to meet the lads and get started,” he told TownTV.

“I have really enjoyed speaking to the Manager (Kieran McKenna) and to have the opportunity to work under him now is something I’m very excited about. I’ve watched a lot of the games from the first half of the season and you can tell from those that the group is a tight one, full of players giving everything to achieve their goals.

“I’ve not played as much as I would have liked so far this season, but I feel ready to contribute and am looking forward to getting out there.”