Bowen says West Ham have an "incredible opportunity" to grab first home win of the season

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has spoken about grabbing their first home win of the season against Ipswich Town this weekend.

The captain will lead the Hammers out to face Ipswich having lost all three of their top-flight matches at London Stadium to date against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Bowen spoke in West Ham’s matchday programme about the importance of a win in front of the home fans after some disappointing results at the London Stadium.

"We’re back at home and after being disappointed with our results (at London Stadium) so far this season, this is a big opportunity to go into the international break in good spirits, ready to kick on when we come back. We know you turn up week-in and week-out and it’s up to us as players to put in the performances that get you off your seats.

“We've got some really exciting players. The Club has done incredibly well to attract the players and sign the players that we have. We've had glimpses of it this season, and we know it's always difficult for players coming into the Premier League because it’s the best, most demanding and hardest league in the world.

“It's down to us who have been here to try and help players bed in as quick as possible and when it clicks, it'll all click. We all want to flick a switch, win every single game and play well every single week, but sometimes it's not as easy as that.

“We’ve had some decent results from difficult games, particularly away from home, and ultimately, it’s down to us as players because, while the coaching staff can plan all week for different phases of the game, once we cross that white line it’s down to us on the pitch.

“On Saturday we have an incredible opportunity to do that, at home, where we want to make it as difficult as possible for our opponents.”

Newly promoted Ipswich have had an incredible start to life in the Premier League after being tipped for relegation this season and Bowen has nothing but praise for their efforts so far.

“Ipswich are a good side,” the skipper said. “I watched their game against Villa the other day and everyone knows how good Villa are and what they’ve done, and Ipswich gave them a really good game and could have beaten them, which says a lot about the team they’ve got.

“They’ve got a good manager and did really well in the Championship last year and we know it’s going to be difficult, but we’ve got a lot of things to our advantage. We’re playing at home and can create that atmosphere we’ve had over the last few years which makes it difficult for other teams to come and play at our home.”